Cam Young The Golf Dad Earns His Moment With Patience And Three Swings, Other Players Championship Takeaways

You wouldn't assume it if you looked at his face after he made par on the 72nd hole to win The Players Championship on Sunday, but Cameron Young has officially arrived. The stoic bomber entered the week with one PGA Tour victory and a stellar individual Ryder Cup run to his name, but winning at TPC Sawgrass in the fashion he did was a career-defining moment for both now and when we look at his résumé decades down the line.

The golf world is understandably focused on two specific shots Young hit down the stretch to get his hands on The Golden Boy trophy, but there was a third shot that he hit that deserves a serious amount of respect as well.

TPC Sawgrass as a whole delivered, yet again, for yet another memorable Players Championship. The chatter about whether the event should be a major won't stop, ever, but it feels like the tournament as a whole is damn-near perfect from both a venue, field, position on the calendar, and as a whole as the premier event on the PGA Tour. It would be cool if we just kept it at that, but we're humans, and like screaming back and forth about anything and everything.

We'll get into Young's magic down the stretch, a happy promise he made, Ludvig Aberg forgetting how to hit a driver, and hit other key takeaways that the week that was at Sawgrass. As always, reach out about Par Talk via email at mark.harris@outkick.com or on X @itismarkharris.

Cam Young's Golf Life Just Changed, But He Won't

He even talked about it during his press conference after securing the win on Sunday, but Cam Young did a phenomenal job at lurking near the top of the leaderboard on Sunday, giving himself an opportunity to win down the stretch. Staying patient and letting the moment come to you at the Stadium Course is much easier said than done, especially when you're chasing the biggest win of your young career, but Young found a way to do just that.

Yes, the man had to hit golf shots to win, but there was never a moment on Sunday when you would think Young was trying to force things out there. That has a lot to do with the fact that his demeanor mirrors a literal statue, but he can't help who he is.

As is often the case, the human side of a player winning one of the biggest golf tournaments on the planet becomes more fascinating than the shots themselves. When it comes to Cam Young, it's especially true given his very private personal life and his man of very few words personality.

Young is a 28-year-old husband and father of three young children who happens to be one of the best golfers on the planet. Before seeing his three kids and wife grab him on the 18th green, anyone outside his tight-knit circle would have just seen him as a professional golfer who just had his career change. But when you're on the right side of 30 with three kids and flying way under the radar off the golf course, the priority of family man should trump all, and that's exactly the type of message he portrayed during his post-round presser.

After already thanking his family countless times, Young was specifically asked why he wasn't smiling more after the win, and his answer gave us a slight glimpse into his life off the course.

"I think if you asked my wife, she would say he's a very, very happy person. And I am. I mean, I love my life, I love my family, I love my job. I couldn't ask for much more. I'm healthy. I have healthy little children. So I just think it's more for me about I think that's the best way for me to play the best," he said in regards to his reserved personality on and off the course.

It may be simple, but any spouse with children can appreciate Young's comment. If your other half thinks you're happy, if your kids are healthy, and you have that supporting cast 100% on your side, life doesn't get much better than that.

Beyond the emotional side of things, Young certainly golf'd his ball on Sunday, and when the stage of the 16th, 17th, and 18th holes arrived, he didn't walk into the spotlight; he sprinted into it.

His shot inside of 10 feet on the Par 3 17th – and to then step up and make the birdie putt to tie the lead – was obviously magical. To follow that up with a 375-yard drive into the center of the fairway on 18, a day after hitting in the water, could very well be the greatest tee shot in Players history. Those two swings will get all of the love, but we simply can not overlook the bunker shot he hit on the Par 5 16th before anything else took place.

Standing in the fairway and staring at what was realistically his last true scoring opportunity, Young made the worst swing of his entire round by yanking his approach shot into a fairway bunker. Not only was he left with an awkward 65-yard bunker shot with water behind the green, but his ball was also plugged in the trap.

It was one of those shots that even the best in the world approach with nothing but hope, and the fact that Young hit the center of the green and gave himself a relatively routine two-putt from 45 feet was as impressive as anything he did all week.

The bunker shot isn't the one that will go viral across social media or even be mentioned in most recaps, but we'll give it its rightful due here. Disaster was very much an option in that situation, but Young avoided it.

Other Notes And Takeaways From The Players Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick Is Class

Fitz did just about everything in his power on Sunday to win, hitting 11 of 14 fairways and 14 greens, and clearly knew it simply wasn't his day. You lose more in this game than you win, Fitz is well aware of that, and set an example everyone should take note of after making bogey on the 72nd hole.

Xander Schauffele Says Hello

It's felt like a slow, underwhelming start to the year for Schauffele given he didn't make his season debut until Farmers at the end of January, but he's looking comfier and comfier out there, which could be bad news for everyone else.

A T-7 at Genesis, then a T-24 at the Arnold Palmer, and a solo third at The Players, despite mostly struggling off the tee, is a good sign for the X man.

Ludvig Aberg Fell In Love With The Toe

I, like many others, thought The Players was over before it even began on Sunday. Ludvig Aberg giving up a three-shot lead over 18 holes seemed nearly impossible. There was always the chance a chaser could shoot 64 and beat him, but him becoming a non-factor due to his own play before the 13th hole wasn't on the bingo card.

The Swede got away with a drive off the tee on 11, but then found the drink with his approach shot that missed the target by at least 30 yards. Following up an ugly bogey on a Par 5 with another toe-ball off the tee on 12, to find the water again, was all she wrote. Two bad swings on Sunday anywhere, but especially Sawgrass, will get you.

As for those tossing the label of ‘choker' Aberg's way, it's way too premature for all that talk. The 26-year-old who plays like a robot will be just fine in the near and far future…right?

Jacob Bridgeman Is Mr. Consistent

Bridgeman has made seven starts this season and has yet to finish worse than T-18. His run included a victory at The Genesis, a T-8 at Pebble Beach, and now a T-5 at The Players. Who knows if the run of form will continue, but for a guy who hasn't even made 70 starts on Tour in his career, he's looking mighty comfortable on the biggest stages.