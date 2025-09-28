Cam Ward Keeps It Real: ‘We A**’ as Titans Crash to 0-4

The Tennessee Titans aren’t just losing — they’re embarrassing themselves. 

Four weeks in, they’re 0-4, fresh off a 26-0 shutout by the Houston Texans that felt more like a scrimmage than a divisional game. It was a failure everywhere. The offense never got moving. 

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 28:  Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) carries the ball as Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) dives for a tackle in the fourth quarter during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans on September 28, 2025 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The defense bent, broke, and then broke again. Special teams added nothing. 

This wasn’t football — it was a disaster.

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward didn’t sugarcoat it after the loss. 

"If we keep it a buck right now, we a**," Ward said before reporters. "We’re 0-4."

It’s hard to argue. 

Ward went 10-of-26 for 108 yards and an interception, looking every bit the rookie behind a line that couldn’t keep him upright. 

His receivers offered little relief, struggling to separate while the Texans’ defense took control.

Ward kept going. 

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 28: Cam Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans scrambles against the Houston Texans during the first quarter in the game at NRG Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

"At this point, we’ve got nothing to lose," he said. "We’ve dropped a quarter of our f***ing games, and we’ve yet to do anything. So we have to lock in."

That level of blunt honesty is rare for a rookie — but refreshing. 

Ward isn’t just venting; he’s voicing what fans already know: this team is unwatchable right now.

The offense has become a weekly exercise in futility, stuck in neutral with no rhythm or explosiveness.

The defense, though resilient, can’t keep covering for constant three-and-outs. 

Four games in, the Titans look less like a team building for the future and more like one stuck in quicksand.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 28: Cam Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans looks on against the Houston Texans before the game at NRG Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Ward’s words might sting in the locker room, but sometimes the truth does. Tennessee isn’t just winless — it’s at risk of losing its identity.

Ward may not have the polish yet, but he has the nerve to say it straight.

Right now, the Titans are, in his words, "absolute a**." 

The question is whether they’ve already hit bottom — or if the slide has further to go.

Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way. All Glory to God.

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)