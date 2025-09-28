Cam Ward Keeps It Real: ‘We A**’ as Titans Crash to 0-4

Ward went 10-of-26 for 108 yards and an interception, looking every bit the rookie behind a line that couldn’t keep him upright.

The Tennessee Titans aren’t just losing — they’re embarrassing themselves.

Four weeks in, they’re 0-4, fresh off a 26-0 shutout by the Houston Texans that felt more like a scrimmage than a divisional game. It was a failure everywhere. The offense never got moving.

The defense bent, broke, and then broke again. Special teams added nothing.

This wasn’t football — it was a disaster.

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward didn’t sugarcoat it after the loss.

"If we keep it a buck right now, we a**," Ward said before reporters. "We’re 0-4."

It’s hard to argue.

Ward went 10-of-26 for 108 yards and an interception, looking every bit the rookie behind a line that couldn’t keep him upright.

His receivers offered little relief, struggling to separate while the Texans’ defense took control.

Ward kept going.

"At this point, we’ve got nothing to lose," he said. "We’ve dropped a quarter of our f***ing games, and we’ve yet to do anything. So we have to lock in."

WATCH:

That level of blunt honesty is rare for a rookie — but refreshing.

Ward isn’t just venting; he’s voicing what fans already know: this team is unwatchable right now.

The offense has become a weekly exercise in futility, stuck in neutral with no rhythm or explosiveness.

The defense, though resilient, can’t keep covering for constant three-and-outs.

Four games in, the Titans look less like a team building for the future and more like one stuck in quicksand.

Ward’s words might sting in the locker room, but sometimes the truth does. Tennessee isn’t just winless — it’s at risk of losing its identity.

Ward may not have the polish yet, but he has the nerve to say it straight.

Right now, the Titans are, in his words, "absolute a**."

The question is whether they’ve already hit bottom — or if the slide has further to go.

