Miami QB Cam Ward Gives Teammates Very Expensive Gifts: VIDEO

Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward was in a generous mood this week.

Ward and the Hurricanes are coming off a stunning loss to Georgia Tech that sent the QB's Heisman chances plummeting.

Yet, the disappointing loss didn't seem to kill Ward's mood. He gave his offensive line personalized diamond chains.

Yes, the Miami QB gave his lineman diamond chains. You can watch Ward give out the gift in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Cam Ward gifts teammates diamond chains.

Well, I think it's safe to say Cam Ward and his teammates aren't too down in the dumps after losing to Georgia Tech.

Do they seem sad in that video? Absolutely not. They were all smiles as Ward handed out what I'm sure was a very expensive gift to his lineman.

Diamonds aren't cheap, and getting a bunch put on multiple chains is going to add up very fast. Fortunately for Ward, I have no doubt he's doing just fine in the NIL game.

Having said that, I have to admit that I've never understood the point of wearing diamond chains (also known as bling to those of us a shade older).

A diamond chain will never make the list of gifts I'd want. I'd rather have someone buy a bunch of S&P 500 index funds with the money and gift me that instead.

At least that has some long-term upside. What good is a diamond chain for an adult man? I've never understood, and I'm sure I never will.

Of course, I might just be an old man yelling at clouds. It's very possible, and different people like different things. Would you ever give out diamond chains as a gift? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.