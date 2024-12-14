Cam Ward Is Already Calling For College Football Playoff To Expand To 24 Teams

Well… this didn't take long…

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward went to New York to learn whether or not he had won the Heisman Trophy (he didn't), but while he was there, he also took a second to field a question about the College Football Playoff.

The same College Football Playoff that he and the 10-2 Hurricanes just missed out on.

The Hurricanes just missed out on making the field in its first season with 12 teams. So, now, he and the Hurricanes are gearing up to drive up the Florida Turnpike where they'll face the Iowa State Cyclones in the Pop-Tarts Bowl (which, honestly, isn't a bad consolation prize).

And while he said he was over it and ready to focus on the Pop-Tarts Bowl (and who isn't?!) during an appearance on Sportscenter, per Sports Illustrated, Ward still suggested later in the day that he'd like to see the playoff field grow to as many as 24 teams.

Alright, I figured it wouldn't be long before we started talking expansion again.

Remember, we've gone to 12 teams because the No. 5 and No. 6 teams were usually, "Hey, this is stupid," and now, it'll be the teams that just miss out on the 12-team field, one of which is Miami this time.

It was inevitable, but I agree with him.

First of all, I'm not sure who would fight against more college football. I'll always take that. Secondly, it's not like a 24-team tournament doesn't exist. It does, in the FCS, and like that tweet mentioned, Ward has played in it.

I figured at some point we'd start talking about going beyond 12 teams… I just thought that it might take more than a week for it to really get started.

Miami will be back in action for the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Saturday, December 28 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.