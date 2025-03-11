Grizzlies' Rookie Cam Spencer Turns Into 'Psycho' While Talking All Sorts Of Trash To Kevin Durant

Cam Spencer was the nuisance of all nuisances on last year's UConn team that cut down the nets in April. He's brought that same demeanor to the NBA during his rookie campaign with the Memphis Grizzlies, and it was on full display with the Phoenix Suns visiting town on Monday night.

With the Grizzlies missing Jaren Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama, Luke Kennard, and others on Monday, Spencer was thrust into playing a key role, and took full advantage of his 20 minutes on the floor.

The second-round pick in last year's NBA Draft went 4-for-7 from three-point land en route to scoring 16 points while also snagging three rebounds in the Grizzlies' comeback win over the Suns. Spencer also talked an obscene amount of trash, and took aim at Kevin Durant in the second half.

After hitting a corner-three to close out the third quarter over Durant, Spencer casually walked behind the Slim Reaper, smiled at him and said "I'm open." Durant took exception, clearly stating "shut your bi-ch ass up" while pointing at the rookie which then prompted Desmond Bane to stick up for his guy.

This is the definition of psycho behavior, especially given the fact that Durant was on a heater for the Suns, hitting seven threes and scoring 35 points in the process.

Talking absurd amounts of trash and getting under people's skin is part of Spencer's role, and Ja Morant absolutely loved what he saw out of the rookie on Monday night.

While Spencer didn't go into further detail about his back-and-forth with Durant on the court, he kept things incredibly on-brand by saying "it's life or death to me" after the game.

We're talking about a regular-season NBA game in early March, and this rookie is out here calling it life or death.

Spencer, in what was just the 13th time he's touched the floor in an NBA game, not only put up big-time numbers but stared down a first-ballot Hall of Famer in KD while helping push his team to victory. What a moment, truly.