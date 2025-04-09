Cam Smith Turns Heads While Wearing A Suit Jacket During Practice Session At The Masters

Keeping things as casual as humanly possible is part of the brand for Cam Smith, but he decided to dress things up, literally, during his Wednesday morning practice session ahead of the Masters.

If there is one golf course on the planet where a player should dress to the nines, it's Augusta National, and the Aussie did just that by arriving at the practice tee wearing a suit jacket.

This wasn't a situation where Smith just wore the jacket during his walk from the clubhouse to the range, either. He kept it on while taking full hacks at the golf ball.

In years past, players such as Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood wearing cardigan sweaters on the course have turned heads, but the full-blown suit jacket is a new one.

It's worth mentioning that Smith's jacket featured a Greyson Clothiers logo, his longtime apparel sponsor, as well as a LIV Golf logo on one sleeve and his team's Crushers GC logo on the chest.

Just about every player teeing it up in the Masters is scripted from head to toe this week by their respective apparel sponsors, and Greyson opted to go way off course and introduce a suit jacket to grab some attention, and mission accomplished.

Given that the temperatures were on the chilly side on Wednesday morning, the suit jacket was a great call.

The golf world shared some hilarious reactions to Smith's look on social media:

Cam Smith has phenomenal vibes around Augusta National, having never missed a cut at the Masters while picking up four Top 10s in his last five starts in the year's first major championship.