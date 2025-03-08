Cam Skattebo Sued By Former Teammate For Incident Involving Golf-Cart

Former Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo is facing legal action from one of his collegiate teammates.

Mattheos Katergaris was a walk-on offensive lineman for Arizona State in July 2023. He alleges that at one practice, he was riding a golf cart while Skattebo hopped on the back. According to the lawsuit , Skattebo was jumping up and down so forcefully that it caused Katergaris to fall off the cart and rupture his elbow tendon.

Attorney Neil Udulutch, who filed the lawsuit on Katergaris’ behalf, said that he has still not fully recovered .

"He got a really bad laceration, essentially going all the way down to the bone in his elbow," "and it essentially ruptured his distal triceps tendon 90 percent of the way, so he required surgery and months of physical therapy. Udulutch said . "It’s not like how a lot of the (initial) articles are painting it. He actually was very injured."

Udulutch also noted Kategaris can’t play football anymore and that the effects of the injury linger to this day.

"He said his arm hurts really bad when he does anything with it," Udulutch said . "It moves, but it’s definitely not as strong as it was. And part of that could be the initial injury. Some of that’s definitely attributable to the way the surgery had to unfold. You’ve got to cut into there. But he’s not the same, for sure."

The lawsuit didn’t come up in any discussion with Skattebo at the NFL Combine, but he did admit that he was "immature in years past."