Cam Skattebo Sued By Former Teammate Over Golf Cart Crash

Arizona State star running back Cam Skattebo is being sued by a former teammate over a golf cart crash that reportedly resulted in serious injury.

Skattebo was named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by former Sun Devils walk-on offensive lineman Mattheos Katergaris, according to Zach Buchanan of the Phoenix New Times . Katergaris had already sued the Arizona Board of Regents in May but just recently added Skattebo to the suit.

The plaintiff is reportedly seeking damages of at least $300,000 on one count of negligence each for Skattebo and the board.

The accident in question happened on July 31, 2023. Katergaris claims he and another player were seated in the back of a golf cart heading from ASU's practice facility to the locker room. The team had allegedly been told the day before that the rear seat of the cart had a weight limit of 600 pounds — or roughly two large football players.

The suit says Skattebo "then jumped on the back of the golf cart" and "jumped up and down on the rear bench as the golf cart traveled a considerable distance. Subsequently, the rear bench of the golf cart structurally failed." Katergaris then fell from the cart and "sustained serious bodily injury, which resulted in months of medical care."

Arizona State has already paid for the treatment. The school also conceded it "has reason to believe Defendant Skattebo boarded the back of the golf cart while two other players were sitting on the rear section" and "admits that the rear bench of the golf cart broke."

Skattebo joined Arizona State in 2023 as a transfer from Sacramento State. An All-American and All-Big 12 selection in 2024, he stole the show at this year's Peach Bowl when he put up 242 total yards from scrimmage (143 rushing, 99 receiving) with two touchdowns in the double-overtime loss to Texas. He also threw a 42-yard pass for a touchdown in the game.

Skattebo is preparing to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this weekend.