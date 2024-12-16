NBA Player Cam Payne Pleads Guilty After Arrest for Using Fake Identity

NBA player Cameron Payne was arrested earlier this year, and his saga has since unfolded into one of the most bizarre storylines in the league.

Payne called the cops during a dispute with his girlfriend in June at their Scottsdale, Ariz., residence. Last season, Payne played for the Suns and has since joined the New York Knicks.

The couple then informed authorities that their issue had been resolved upon arrival. All seemed calm until the NBA player refused to cooperate with the authorities and provide his real name for the police report.

Payne's girlfriend advised him to use a pseudonym ("Terry Johnson") and fake birthday, an illegal decision, and the cops were pressed to arrest the 30-year-old for providing false information.

In the video, the officer said, "I'm going to check this because it kind of looks like you just made up a birthday. "

According to TMZ Sports, Payne ended his ridiculous saga with Scottsdale cops after reaching an agreement — pleading guilty to one misdemeanor count of false report to law enforcement.

Bodycam footage from the arrest was released. In the video, Scottsdale authorities were stunned to watch Payne come up with a fake name, contrary to their warnings.

The police informed Payne that if he provided his real name, the authorities would be allowed to leave the premises, but the NBAer refused and gave them his fake name.

"No, that’s my fake name. Can you please leave?" Payne reportedly told the SPD officer, adding, "If you want to arrest me for giving you a fake name, congratulations."

"You can do that but you rather not doing that would mean I would have to place you under arrest," one officer responded as Payne considered giving out his alias.

After fact-checking Payne, the officer says, "All right, you're under arrest for giving a fake name. That was dumb."

"That was the dumbest way to get arrested, man ... I've had people get arrested for dumb stuff, and this is the top of the list," another added.

It's honestly surprising — and kind of impressive — that Payne got another shot from the Knicks after that ridiculous incident.

