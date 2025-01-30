Cam Newton Says He'd Rather Have His MVP Award Than a Super Bowl Ring

Cam Newton took the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl 50 after the 2015 season. They lost, but that doesn't matter — because Cam was still league MVP that year.

At least, that's what Newton seems to believe.

On Thursday's episode of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith asked the former All-Pro quarterback a simple question: "If you could give back that league MVP for a Super Bowl championship, would you do it?"

Newton's answer was swift and confident: "No."

After a shocked reaction from his co-hosts, Newton went on to explain himself.

"I'll ask you this question, what is most important, impact or championships?" Newton said. "Everybody is not going to be Michael Jordan. Everybody is not going to be Patrick Mahomes. Everybody is not going to be these individuals who have the luxury of saying, 'Hey, I not only dominated this sport, but I also have championships to back it.'"

Cam Newton Values Individual Success Over Team Championships

Newton then went on to list some players who have Super Bowl rings but aren't exactly legendary from an individual standpoint.

"Let me remind you: Brad Johnson won a Super Bowl. Trent Dilfer won a Super Bowl. Respectfully, Nick Foles won a Super Bowl," Newton said. "So, yes, when you look at those guys, and you say, 'What's most important, would you have preferred to have a Super Bowl?'

"I think that that's the humble approach, but if we are being honest, the impact of you holding yourself accountable to say everyone has a responsibility to do. You can say as an MVP award winner or All-American, you held yourself or you held your end of the bargain down. That is what it comes down to."

Of course, fans in the replies to that First Take clip were quick to point out that Cam didn't necessarily hold up his end of the bargain in that Super Bowl 50 loss. Down six points to Peyton Manning's Denver Broncos with just over four minutes remaining, Newton chose to save himself rather than to dive on and recover the fumble he lost.

And Panthers fans haven't forgotten about it.

A three-time Pro Bowl player, Newton spent nine seasons in Carolina from 2011-2019. After a one-year stint with the New England Patriots, he returned to the Panthers mid-season in 2021 to fill in for an injured Sam Darnold.

Newton led the Panthers to three NFC South titles, four playoff appearances and their second-ever Super Bowl appearance. On top of being the franchise’s all-time leading passer, he’s also the only Panther to win MVP and Offensive Player of the Year.

While Cam might disagree, I'm willing to bet most Panthers fans — who likely won't sniff a Super Bowl again for a very, very long time — would happily give back those awards for a Lombardi Trophy.