Cam Newton Says Panthers Are Erasing His Legacy

When the Carolina Panthers went to Germany for their Week 10 game against the New York Giants, they brought some notable alumni with them — including wide receiver Steve Smith and linebackers Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis. One person who didn't get an invitation, though, is Cam Newton.

Apparently, the former All-Pro quarterback doesn't have much of a relationship with the franchise at all.

In the most recent episode of his 4th & 1 podcast, Newton addressed his relationship with the Panthers' organization in the years since he last played there. He recalled returning to the team facility for a seven-on-seven tournament last year — only to find that his picture wasn't anywhere to be found.

"We went into the Panthers’ facility and… you mean to tell me that one of the greatest Panthers to ever play ain’t up nowhere? Nowhere. I’m talkin’ nowhere," he said. "Who brought it to my attention? My son. So as a man, when you have to explain to your son… ‘Daddy, where’s your picture?’

"Then you know what the tour guide person said? ‘Oh, if you go up on the second and third level, Cam’s all over the place. I seen Jake Delhomme. I seen Thomas Davis. I seen Luke Kuechly. I seen Julius Peppers. I seen Steve Smith."

Newton said the team also declined to work with him in the past when he offered to do a Funky Friday podcast with Panthers' legends and current QB Bryce Young in front of a live crowd.

The three-time Pro Bowler spent nine seasons in Carolina from 2011-2019. After a one-year stint with the New England Patriots, he returned to the Panthers mid-season in 2021 to fill in for an injured Sam Darnold.

Newton led the Panthers to three NFC South titles, four playoff appearances and their second-ever Super Bowl appearance. On top of being the franchise’s all-time leading passer, he’s also the only Panther to win MVP and Offensive Player of the Year.