Cam Newton Says No One Wanted Notre Dame in College Football Playoff

It's clear the Selection Committee didn't ask Cam Newton for his opinion. Because he would never have given Notre Dame a spot in the College Football Playoff.

In an appearance on ESPN’s First Take on Friday morning, the former All-Pro quarterback went scorched earth on the CFP. But there was no team he wanted in the postseason less than the Fighting Irish. And that's despite the fact that they are a top-5 ranked team and went 11-1 on the season.

"Nobody wants to see Notre Dame in there, either, bro. Notre Dame is college football’s Dallas Cowboys," Newton said.

"Like, nobody wants to see them. Do they have a legacy organization and program? Rudy, Rudy! Yeah, that’s about the last time we’ve seen these type of things. There’s no such thing as a Cinderella story in college football. Every time you try to root for the underdog, they get smashed. Come on, now."

Unfortunately for Cam, though, Notre Dame did receive an at-large bid and will host the Indiana Hoosiers in the first round.

But not everyone on the panel agreed with Newton's assessment. Ryan Clark, whose son Jordan currently plays for the Irish, defended Notre Dame's right to compete in the postseason.

"I go to every single game my son plays," Clark said. "All I know is we was at Texas A&M and we walked out as a winner. There’s other SEC teams that went in there and got their doors blown off. My actual alma mater (LSU) went there and lost the game."

Clark's point is valid: Notre Dame handled its business in the regular season while some of the big-name SEC contenders (cough, Alabama, cough) did not.

If the Fighting Irish beat Indiana in the first round, they'll take on No. 2 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. If they win that one, well, Ryan Clark will have a field day next time he chats with Cam Newton.