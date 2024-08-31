Cam McCormick - In His 9th NCAAF Season - Scores Miami's First TD Of The Season

In 2016, Barack Obama was president, Lamar Jackson was the Heisman Trophy winner, and the Chicago Cubs broke their 108-year World Series drought. Also, it was the year I got my driver’s license.

But it was also the year that Miami Hurricanes tight end Cam McCormick began his college football career.

Wait, how is that possible?

Long story short, he started playing football with the Oregon Ducks - who had Justin Herbert as quarterback last year. He redshirted his first year, and then through a litany of injuries to his ankle (and the shortened COVID season), he was only able to play three full seasons from 2016-2023. Since the NCAA lets you play four full seasons of football (and because he medically redshirted for four of those years), he still has one year left.

Talk about an insane story! And boy, oh boy, did he not waste any time making an impact.

Miami faced the Florida Gators in The Swamp earlier this afternoon, and right away, the Hurricanes' offense got to work. They marched down the field in 11 plays, gaining 84 yards in the process and punching it in for a touchdown.

And who recorded the six points for Miami? None other than the nation’s favorite 26-year-old tight end. As an added touch of epic detail, his touchdown reception was nine yards long, one for each year he’s been in the sport.

I absolutely love this. Only in the chaos and pageantry of college football will you find stories as unique as this.