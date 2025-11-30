Steelers Veteran Can’t Hide His Disgust for Josh Allen

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is most people’s cup of tea: he’s pretty great at football and doesn’t take himself too seriously.

Steelers veteran DT Cam Heyward is paid to bring Allen down, but after Pittsburgh’s loss Sunday, he revealed a deeper disdain for the Buffalo QB.

The two exchanged heated moments, and Heyward later explained that Allen kneed him in the stomach, which sparked the in-game beef.

"Being kneed in my stomach, and then just jawing back and forth, I was ticked off the entire game because, as a quarterback, they’re protected, but I’m not," Heyward said.

WATCH:

Heyward received an unsportsmanlike conduct flag after jawing off with the league's reigning MVP, which Heyward thinks is no coincidence. Allen responded later with a taunt on Heyward after connecting with Keon Coleman for a TD.

"Just pisses me off. … That was that one incident," Heyward added.

Allen was also asked about the encounter, giving an open nod to the bad blood, and admitting it ‘sparked’ his offense to close out the win.

"Maybe a little bit," Allen said, when asked if the dust-up gave his team extra juice.

"Sometimes you need fire like that to get you going."

Heyward, 36, would've enjoyed ruining Allen and the Bills' Week 13, but a derelict Steelers' offense led by the geriatric Aaron Rodgers never gave them much of a shot for the upset.

Josh Allen and Buffalo got the last laugh, winning, 26-7.

Relative to Allen's prestige, he had a subpar showing, throwing for 123 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

