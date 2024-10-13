Calvin Ridley Unloads On Titans Offense In Expletive-Filled Rant

Tennessee Titans fans are sick of their team's pitiful offense, and so is Calvin Ridley.

In his first season with the Titans, the veteran wide receiver has expressed frustration with his role — or lack thereof — in the team's game plan. And after recording zero catches in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, that frustration boiled over.

But it's worth noting he was targeted eight times, mostly in the second half.

"I need some in the beginning of the f******g game too," Ridley told reporters after the game. "S**t is getting f******g crazy for me."

Ridley did take some accountability, though.

"It is what it is," he said. "I sucked today. I gotta be better. But I gotta get the ball a little earlier in the game, so I can be in the game and here with the team, so I can play well also."

The 29-year-old signed a four-year, $92 million contract with the Titans this offseason, and so far his production has not matched his payday. Through five games, he has just nine catches for 141 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Titans Are Heavily Invested In Calvin Ridley

Leading up to this game, Titans head coach Brian Callahan said he needed to do "a better job" of finding touches for Ridley. But that clearly didn't happen.

"We can't win like that," Callahan said in the post-game news conference. "He'll be one of the first ones to tell you that's disappointing. He's one of our best players, and we look to him to try to make a play or two, and we didn't get it done at the end of the game."

In fairness, it's tough for a wide receiver to put up big numbers when his quarterback is struggling as mightily as Tennessee's Will Levis is struggling. On Sunday, Levis threw for just 95 yards on 16-of-27 passing. He also threw an interception, making it his fifth-consecutive game with a pick.

Despite calls from fans for the Titans to bench Levis in favor of veteran Mason Rudolph, Callahan is standing behind his QB1. So Ridley is going to have to make the best of it — for now, anyway.