CA High School Cross Country Runners File Title IX Complaint After Pro-Women Shirts Are Labelled 'Hateful'

We are living in strange times when a pro-women's shirt gets compared to a swastika.

Martin Luther King High School in Southern California faced scrutiny after two girls wore shirts that read, "Save Girls’ Sports" and "It’s Common Sense. XX ≠ XY" were deemed hateful by the school's administration.

Kaitlyn and Taylor, the student-athletes at the center of the issue, filed a Title IX complaint against the school district.

Their concerns arise from the school's response, which Kaitlyn and Taylor believe was influenced by the desire to protect a male student participating in the school's women's cross-country team. The plaintiffs stated that violations of their First and Fourteenth Amendment rights were infringed, as well as protections under Title IX.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, the girls provided insight into the school's reaction to their shirts and their Title IX complaint to hold their school district accountable.

READ: Lawyers For SJSU Volleyball Plaintiffs Say Mountain West's Blaire Fleming Investigation 'Infected With Bias'

"My initial reaction was like, I was really surprised, because it was like, why is this happening to me?" Taylor told Fox News Digital. "There's a transgender student on the team. Why am I getting displaced when I worked so hard and gone to all of the practices, and this student has only attended a few of the practices."

The inclusion of the trans athlete on the women's varsity team led to one girl, Taylor, being left off the team.

"It was definitely hard to hear because we're by no means trying to be hateful," Kaitlyn added. "We're just wearing a shirt that expresses what we believe in trying to raise awareness to a situation."

According to the girls, officials from the high school's athletic department advised them not to wear their pro-women apparel after deeming the messaging to be as 'hateful' as wearing swastikas. The comparison was maddening.

The girls' complaint reads, in part: "The biological male transgender athlete who displaced T.S. on the girls’ varsity team had recently transferred from another local high school after breaking that school’s all-time cross-country record for the girls’ cross-country team."

Under the Biden-Harris administration, protections under Title IX meant for women have been warped to now include transgender athletes who identify as women on a surface level.

More girls are speaking out against the inclusion of trans athletes after witnessing the support for women’s rights advocate Riley Gaines. Additionally, the ongoing situation at San Jose State, where a male-born athlete named "Blaire" Fleming has led to fellow teammates taking a stand and opposing schools forfeiting games to avoid competing against him, has contributed to this movement.

The modern-day women's rights movement to keep men from competing against women in sports marches on.

