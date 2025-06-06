Calgary Tower Wants Everyone To Know That It Being Lit Up Blue And Orange Is Not To Support The Oilers

It's a common sight in cities around the world to see an iconic building lit up in various colors to support different causes or teams. However, sometimes that can cause some confusion, and that's what the Calgary Tower is trying to avoid when it lights up blue and orange on Friday night.

The tower will be lit up in those two colors on Friday night in support of the 25th Annual Calgary Brain Tumour Foundation Walk. It's awesome to see them throwing their support behind a worthy cause, but there's a problem: Blue and orange are the colors of the Edmonton Oilers, who happen to play in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers that same night.

And the Calgary Flames' biggest rival is the Oilers, with the two teams taking part in the "Battle of Alberta," one of the most ferocious rivalries in the National Hockey League.

So, to jump out ahead of anyone who might think that the tower is lit up in support of Connor McDavid and the boys, the tower's X account cleared things up.

As you can see in that tweet, this is the second year in a row that the Calgary Tower had to send out a tweet giving everyone a heads up that it was going to be orange and blue, but not because of the Oilers, who are currently in their second-straight Cup Final (the Flames' last appearance in a Cup Final was 2004 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning… sorry, folks in Calgary).

Last year — nearly a year to the day — the tower was lit up to support Action Anxiety Day.

People take the lighting of iconic buildings seriously. We saw the Empire State Building get some flak just a few months ago when it lit up green to honor the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, something that didn't sit well with New York sports fans.