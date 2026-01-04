Caleb Williams' Tribute To Ben Johnson Comes In The Worst Possible Colors

The Bears QB is chasing history in Chicago's season finale against the Detroit Lions.

Upon first glance, Caleb Williams' Week 18 pregame outfit might horrify most Chicago Bears fans.

The QB1 waltzed into Soldier Field for the team's season-finale against the Detroit Lions wearing a No. 12 green and gold football jersey.

But take a breath, Chicago. It's not that No. 12 green and gold jersey.

Williams was rocking a throwback Ben Johnson high school jersey. The Bears head coach was the quarterback for A.C. Reynolds High School in Asheville, North Carolina, back in the early 2000s. It's not his fault Reynolds and the Green Bay Packers have the same color scheme.

But it's no surprise that Williams paid homage to Johnson on Sunday. The first-year head coach has led the 11-5 Bears to an NFC North Championship and a chance at the No. 2 overall seed in the conference. Pretty impressive for a team that won a whopping five games last season.

And Williams has a chance at a major milestone himself. Heading into Week 18, he has 3,730 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions.

No Bears quarterback has ever recorded 4,000 passing yards in a season. With a monster game against the Lions (270 yards, to be exact), the No. 1 overall draft pick could be the first. And he only needs 109 passing yards to break Erik Kramer's single-season franchise record.

Pretty cool, but that's not the top priority for Johnson.

"Yeah, I mean, the win, that’s really what it comes down to. That’s the most important statistic for us," the coach said on Friday, adding, "And that’s a quarterback stat. We’re trying to get the victory here."

When asked what he needs to see from Williams on Sunday, Johnson added: "I don’t think there’s anything in particular other than staying the course of operating our offense and taking what the defense is giving us. I think he continues to get better in terms of ball placement on a number of throws."

With a win, the Bears would secure the No. 2 seed in the NFC.