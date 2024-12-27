Caleb Williams Says Bears Fans Booing Isn't About Him: 'It's My First Year'

The Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks played an absolutely brutal game of classic NFL football on Thursday night, with a riveting 6-3 final score. Baseball is boring, after all.

But as frustrated as the millions of fans who tuned in due to fantasy football and sports betting were that they were forced to watch the game, even more frustrated were Bears fans at Soldier Field. "Sell the team" chants were audible throughout, with loud boos echoing around the stadium. And it's hard to blame them, given another woeful performance and the Bears' 10th straight loss.

After the game, starting quarterback Caleb Williams was asked about the boos and his reaction to it. And he mostly deflected, saying he viewed the fans' reaction as being about the recent history of the Bears organization.

"It’s my first year. Their frustrations go way longer back than I’ve been here," Williams said.

"My job is to go out there and win games. We don’t focus on the outside noise. The fans, they’re gonna cheer and maybe boo sometimes, and you can’t react to that. It’s not something that we react to."

Caleb Williams Has A Point, But…

Williams didn't totally deflect responsibility, saying that he was partially responsible for the losing effort.

"I didn’t play well enough. I didn’t help put the team in a good position to win – a better position to win, and it’s what it is."

And he did go 16/28 for 122 yards with one interception, while taking a whopping seven sacks. Though he did add 37 yards on five carries as part of the Bears' whopping 179-yard output.

He's right that frustrations in Chicago started well before he arrived. But Bears fans certainly hoped for more progress in 2024 after taking Williams with the first overall pick. Every situation is different, but the Washington Commanders are 10-5 in their first year with Jayden Daniels. The Denver Broncos are 9-6 with first-year quarterback Bo Nix.

Not to mention that the Bears' division is the best in football. The Detroit Lions are arguably the best team in the NFL this year, Minnesota has been resurgent with Sam Darnold at 13-2 with eight straight wins, and Green Bay is 11-4.

But Chicago's gone nowhere in 2024 with Williams. Though its disastrous Hail Mary loss earlier in the season was hardly his fault, nor was the bizarre timeout decisions on Thanksgiving Day. He can and should take some responsibility for the disappointing year, but Chicago's last winning season was 2018.

With a new head coach coming for 2025, maybe there's hope that Chicago's team, and its fans, will have a better time next year.