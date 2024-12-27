Bears Fans Erupt in 'Sell the Team' Chant After Brutal TNF Performance

Chicago Bears fans hit a boiling point on Thursday night, watching their team fall to the Seattle Seahawks, 6-3, in a primetime pillow fight.

From the Amazon Video broadcast to the cold seats at Soldier Field, fans in Chicago were heard erupting out of frustration against the McCaskey family for mightily failing in Caleb Williams' rookie season.

Fans want the team sold, stat.

Chicago was also on edge over the Bears dropping their 10th straight game. Caleb, interim coach Thomas Brown and the Bears played a tight contest against the above .500 Seahawks but still dropped a huge opportunity.

As relayed by Next Gen Stats, "Caleb Williams did not complete a single pass beyond 6 yards downfield until the final drive of regulation."

In what's become a motif for this team, the Bears lost out on multiple opportunities to score as a result of penalties.

A dime to Rome Odunze from Caleb in the second quarter nearly put Chicago ahead before the break before a flag wiped it off the scoreboard.

The only real fight that the Seahawks put up in a "D+" performance was DK Metcalf head-butting a Bears cornerback.

Riq Woolen's interception on Caleb Williams

Without a proper coach in place (Pete Carroll?), fans are ramping up their attention aimed at the brass in the McCaskeys. General manager Ryan Poles has done about as good of a job as expected. So who's to blame for this mess?

Giants fans are doing it with the Maras.

Raiders fans are constantly at Mark Davis' throat.

And Duval County keeps staring down Shad Khan for answers as the Jags stay losing in the Trevor Lawrence Era.

Wanting to have ownership burned at the stake is an earmark of a terrible franchise; currently, the Bears are bad.

Who knows if Caleb Williams, tasked to prove he can nail this role after a bad rookie campaign, is truly the answer to this team's massive issues …

