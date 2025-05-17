Caleb Williams Reportedly Considered Roasting City Of Chicago, Bears Organization To Avoid Being Drafted

Caleb Williams had an up and down rookie season in 2024, with his team finishing with a 5-12 record.

Williams was frequently brilliant, and his 20 touchdown to six interception ratio was a vast improvement over other recent Chicago Bears quarterbacks.

Still, he was clearly disappointed with the start to his NFL career, saying he was "beat up" by the Bears' season. "When I got home, I got in my bed. I just dropped a few tears," Williams said. "And I was just so beat-up mentally, physically, spiritually."

The Bears organization hasn't exactly been known for developing successful quarterbacks, and according to a new book, Williams was so aware of their reputation, he considered purposefully blasting the city and franchise to avoid being drafted first overall.

New Book Details How Caleb Williams Tried To Avoid Chicago Bears

According to the new book "American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback" by Seth Wickersham, Williams and his family were so concerned about Chicago that they spoke to lawyers about trying to avoid the NFL's collective bargaining agreement and signing with the United Football League instead.

"Chicago is the place quarterbacks go to die," Williams' dad Carl said, according to the book.

"Do I want to go there? I don't think I can do it with [former Bears offensive coordinator Shane] Waldron," Williams reportedly said.

Carl specifically called out the Bears, telling several agents, "I don't want my son playing for the Bears."

The family explored trying to play in the UFL for a year, before rejoining the NFL as an unrestricted free agent. Caleb also met with Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, and came away so impressed that he told his father he needed to "go to the Vikings."

Despite hopes for a trade, Bears GM Ryan Poles told him "We're drafting you no matter what."

With no other choice, Carl and Caleb considering publicly criticizing the city of Chicago and the Bears organization in order to make drafting him impossible. They ultimately decided against it, with his father saying Caleb didn't want him to face criticism.

"He's worried about me taking bullets," Carl said, per Wickersham. "I don't care. I just don't agree with this s---, you know? I'm more interested in making sure that he can do what he wants to do."

Caleb essentially confirmed that was an option, but told Wickersham, "I wasn't ready to nuke the city."

He did eventually come around, saying to his dad that he could help the Bears fix their franchise.

"I can do it for this team," he said to his dad. "I'm going to go to the Bears."

Last year was a rocky season for the Bears, and Williams, who was successful despite suffering a league-leading 68 sacks. Maybe a new head coach, former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, is the answer. It can't get much worse.