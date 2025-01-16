Caleb Williams Was Not Pumped About Getting Prank Called

No one likes being the victim of a prank. Why, I still begin shaking with rage at the mere thought of the time I shook a clown's hand and he got me with a joy buzzer.

Why did I shake a clown's hand in the first place? His name was "Crackers" and it was a county fair; I wasn't meeting some dignitary on official business… but I digress…

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is no different than the rest of us (impressive football acumen and fingernail painting aside) and he was not happy about falling victim to a highly publicized prank call last week.

If you missed it, a couple of jokesters decided to masquerade as Beats head coaching candidate Ben Johnson and they managed to talk their way into a quick Facetime call with the Bears' signal caller.

While I had thought that Williams handled the prank well, apparently that wasn't the case.

During an appearance on the St. Brown Podcast hosted by Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother, New Orleans Saints receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (who also happens to be a former Bear), Williams talked about the aftermath of the viral prank.

"The text was so official. Like I’ve gotten that text from college coaches and other coaches before getting drafted and all of that," Williams said. "It looked mad professional."

He said that since the prank he has changed his number which he said he had had for 15 years (he's 23 so he had a cell phone at 8-years-old?).

However, that old number was in service long enough for Williams to get goofed on by his pals, something he didn't seem to enjoy.

"That whole night I was getting texts. I was obviously getting spam calls from all my friends, like, ‘No way,’" he said. "I didn’t respond to one text. I was so mad. Pissed! When I got off the call, I was fuming. I wanted to smash some s--t. I was fuming."

However, game recognizes game, and Williams had to tip his cap to the pranksters for pulling a good one.

"I ain’t gonna lie. It was a classic prank," he said. "It was a Grade A, S-tier prank. "I gotta give them props. I wasn’t locked in in the moment."