Kids Get Best Of Caleb Williams With Ben Johnson Prank

Caleb Williams' rookie season in the NFL had some ups and downs — mostly downs — but before he spends his offseason training and vacationing in Cancun, he was on the receiving end of one final rookie prank courtesy of some random group of dudes who convinced the Chicago Bears signal caller that they were his new head coach.

There have been quite a few eyes on the Bears' coaching vacancy and one of the names that sure seems to be at the top of the heap is Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Knowing this, a couple of pranksters who happened to have Williams' phone number decided to have some fun by texting the rookie QB pretending to be Johnson.

They eventually convinced him to hop on Facetime, which of course blew up their own spot. The video and the text chain leading up to it has been going viral and they're both hilarious.

First of all, those dudes did such a good job of getting the fish on the hook. I would've assumed that this summit between a new coach and their young franchise QB would be facilitated by the team instead of the coach just firing a rogue text on his own.

Williams even seemed to sniff that out, and all it took was the ol' "I wanted you to hear it from me first" approach, and boom, they had him hook, line, and sinker.

I think Williams would have wired them a bunch of Amazon gift cards or sent "Ben Johnson" bail money if asked.

The Bears interviewed Johnson (the real one) on Saturday with his Lions having a bye for the first week of the playoffs.

Johnson is one of a slew of potential options the Bears have explored, including some with previous head coaching experience in Pete Carroll and Mike Vrabel, per the Associated Press.