Chicago Fans Torn As Caleb Williams Parties 24 Hours After Bears’ Season Ends

How long is one supposed to sulk after a heartbreaking loss?

I don't know if the Chicago Bears have too much to complain about after a season that proved to be way more successful than anyone expected last summer.

But still, that won't take the sting out of their heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

But that's not going to keep quarterback Caleb Williams from living life because, about 24 hours later, he was sitting at the glass to watch the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Winnipeg Jets.

Williams was sitting alongside Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong.

It was a big game too, as it marked the first time former Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews had played a game in Chicago, and the first time in his career he had done it as a visitor.

Considering how soon after Sunday night's loss this was, I'm always curious about how fans react.

If you sift through social media, you'll find a mix of fans fired up to see the city's teams supporting each other, and others who didn't like seeing Williams banging on the glass so soon after the loss.

So, which is it? Is this cool, or is Williams having fun a little too soon?

I kind of see both sides. On one hand, I'm not sure what people expect someone like Williams to do in that situation. Sit in his house and observe several days of mourning?

No, he's a guy who can go have some fun, and watching a little Monday night puck probably helped take his mind off of what could have been.

Buuuuuut…

If I were in that position, I would probably give it a beat just to avoid this exact line of criticism.

I wouldn't want fans looking at me and going:

"See?! He doesn't care! He just lost yesterday, and now he's already out here like nothing happened. What's next? Is he going to start shoving an Italian beef sandwich into his face… Yup, there he goes!"

You can't please everyone, and given how this season went for Chicago, I get the sense that they might get another shot at a playoff run in the near future.