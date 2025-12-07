Caleb Williams Creates Social Media Stir With Wildly Inconsistent Performance Against Packers

The Chicago Bears had an opportunity to make a statement by going into Lambeau Field and beating the Green Bay Packers to take sole possession of the NFC North lead. But they came up just short when quarterback Caleb Williams made a terrible decision on the team's final offensive play.

The Bears faced a fourth-and-1 from the Packers' 14-yard line trailing by seven points with 27 seconds left in the game. Head coach Ben Johnson, who has done a masterful job in his first season in Chicago, called a bootleg for Williams to give his young quarterback options to extend the game.

Williams rolled to his left, but instead of trying to run for a first down or throwing to a wide-open D.J. Moore for an easy first down, the former USC signal-caller elected to flutter a pass into the end zone for an easy Green Bay interception.

If you watch the play, you'll see Moore coming open right as Williams decides to go for the home-run ball to tight end Cole Kmet. All the Packers' defenders were preoccupied with D'Andre Swift and the prospect of a Williams' run and left Moore completely unguarded. But Williams never looked Moore's way, and instead threw away the opportunity for a road upset.

Highlight Throws Lit Up Social Media

Therein lies the issue with Williams. He's an incredible athlete with a big arm. But there are questions about his ability to read a defense and make consistently accurate throws. Earlier in the game, Williams did make an incredibly accurate throw for a touchdown that had social media buzzing.

He had another great throw on the run just before the touchdown.

Those plays make the highlight reels and have people considering Williams as one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. But those plays ignore the obvious issues in Williams' game.

He entered halftime with just 32 passing yards on 6-of-14 passing. That's… less than ideal.

Williams played better in the second half, but still posted just 186 passing yards and completed only 54% of his passes with two touchdowns and that crucial interception. Williams entered the game with a 58% completion rate, so he's well below the 60% rate expected for good NFL quarterbacks.

This is not to disparage Williams. He's benefited greatly from Ben Johnson's offense and a strong running game. But he's also elevated his play from a rocky rookie season.

Opinions on Williams Are Very Polarized

Naturally, social media is split on Williams. Some think he's on a path to stardom, while others question whether he really has the ability to be a top-10 NFL quarterback.

So, which is it? Is Caleb Williams a budding superstar or a future mid-tier quarterback?

I tend to lean more toward the latter. I had my doubts about Williams before the Bears selected him in the NFL Draft, and he hasn't changed my opinion yet.

The highlight plays are great, but the best in the NFL make the routine plays consistently. Williams doesn't do that. He didn't do it at USC, either. Sure, he wows people with the big plays and the crazy athleticism, but he has a long way to go with his decision-making and poise in the pocket.

Some quarterbacks develop that over time. Others never do.

Williams could be a star if he cleans up the mistakes, becomes more consistent, and continues to deliver the big plays that can turn games around.

Until then, though, there are at least 15 NFL quarterbacks I'd rather have than Caleb Williams.