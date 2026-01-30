Ohio State Stars Make Bonehead Comment About Indiana After National Title Run

Ohio State stars Caleb Downs and Carnell Tate seem to think a rematch against Indiana would have a guaranteed outcome.

The Hoosiers cruised through the college football regular season, beat Ohio State in the Big Ten title game 13-10, rolled through the College Football Playoff and beat Miami in a thriller in the national title game.

It's arguably the most magical season in college football history, and the fact Indiana has historically been awful makes it even better.

Apparently, Ohio State needs to learn how to show a bit more respect to the best team in the country.

Ohio State stars claim Buckeyes would win rematch against Indiana.

Downs and Tate appeared on the "Down 2 Business" podcast this week and were both asked if they'd win a rematch against the national champions.

The duo both said "yes" without a second of hesitation or thought.

You can watch the moment unfold below at 23:39, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

On one hand, I understand why players are always going to say they're going to win. It'd be a bit weird to admit defeat, but this situation is similar to when SEC fans claims teams in the conference would win every single hypothetical matchup imaginable. Paul Finebaum has made a career out of that shtick.

The reality of the situation is shockingly simple. Ohio State had a chance to beat Indiana in early December in the Big Ten title game.

How'd that go for them?

The Buckeyes lost 13-10.

The team had its chance, and came out as the loser. Plain and simple. Why is there any reason to believe a rematch would go differently?

Miami bounced OSU from the playoff, and the Hurricanes ended up losing to Indiana for the national title. Let's pull our head out of the clouds and come back to reality.

Indiana is the king of college football, and any chatter otherwise is nonsense. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.