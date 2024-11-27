Major College Team Pulls 100% Classy Move For Staffer Who Lit Up Thief: WATCH

Cal pulled an awesome move for Trevor Skogerboe after he stopped a thief.

Skogerboe went viral over the weekend when he was caught on video lighting up someone trying to steal a Cal helmet after the Bears beat Stanford in a major college football rivalry game.

The thief seemed to think the chaos of the field being stormed provided perfect cover for him to get his sticky hands on a free helmet.

The team's assistant director of equipment had different plans. He made an incredible tackle to put an end to the nonsense.

Cal honors staffer who stopped thief.

The team was so impressed by Skogerboe's quick thinking and epic takedown that they took a moment to watch the tape together to honor him.

It's a classic example of guys being dudes. Watch the awesome moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

To the surprise of nobody, the members of the team weren't the only people impressed. The internet has found itself a new hero.

You know when your number is going to be called to step up and perform. All you can hope for is to do your job to the best of your ability.

A young man tried to take off with a Cal helmet, and Skogerboe quickly put an end to the situation with a tackle better than anything seen on the field.

It was a truly epic moment, and his teammates loved it. Nothing better than dudes praising each other. Cal certainly has itself a new legend. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.