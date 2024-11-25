Cal Staffer Obliterates Guy Trying To Steal A Helmet: WATCH

A Cal student got a dose of karma after trying to take off with a helmet.

The Golden Bears are bowl eligible after improving to 6-5 with a 24-21 win over Stanford this past weekend. It's always great to see a program like Cal go bowling. They're rarely relevant, but will get a postseason game.

Earning bowl eligibility by beating a bitter rival is the cherry on top, and that's why fans stormed the field after the game.

Cal staffer lights up kid stealing a helmet.

Unfortunately for one dude, he wanted a bit extra, and it didn't go well at all. X user @Graham_SFN shared a video Sunday night of a guy snatching a helmet and taking off with it.

It's not the worst plan. Chaos was unfolding, and he probably thought the carnage and celebration would provide him with cover to escape with the football helmet.

Sounds great. Didn't work. A staffer spotted him, chased him down and absolutely wrecked his world. Check out the awesome footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That's what the kids like to call getting hit with a massive dose of instant karma. That young man was feeling himself just a bit too much.

He got a shade too bold. He wanted a helmet, and instead of just ordering one online, he thought Saturday provided the perfect opportunity to get himself a free Cal lid.

Not so fast, my friend. That staffer put on an incredible display of speed and athleticism, and tore that guy up. He absolutely ruined that young man's day.

While the dude's day got destroyed while trying to take off with the helmet, it wasn't a complete waste. It provided us with a bunch of laughs. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.