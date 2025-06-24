Caitlin Clark's Fever Teammate, DeWanna Bonner, Reportedly Wants A Trade Amid Questionable Absence

Indiana Fever forward DeWanna Bonner reportedly wants out, according to Front Office Sports, which has provided the most illuminating update amid Bonner's mysterious absence from the team.

FOS broke the bombshell news on Tuesday, just hours before the Fever's matchup in Seattle for a Tuesday night game against the host storm. Bonner will miss her fifth consecutive game due to "personal reasons."

The outlet reported, "The two-time WNBA champion has no interest in returning to play for the Fever. [Multiple league] sources indicated Bonner’s preferred landing spots are with the Phoenix Mercury or the Atlanta Dream."

The player reportedly had a rough start with the Fever, not fully syncing with the team.

Bonner played with the Mercury from 2009 to 2019.

An offseason acquisition for the Fever, Bonner joined the youthful Fever roster, led by phenom Caitlin Clark, with the aim of infusing the team with experience and adding another scoring option. She signed a one-year deal with the Fever.

Coach Stephanie White previously addressed Bonner's absence, emphasizing no rift between the Fever and the two-time WNBA champion.

"Yeah, you know, she's doing well. She's doing well. Again, no timeline," she told reporters, per the Indy Star. "You know, I think it's day to day and for us to just make sure that we're continuing to be supportive of DB in her time away."

During Caitlin's rookie year, Bonner had a brief exchange of shoves with Clark during a game between the Fever and Connecticut Sun (Bonner's former team).

Bonner was removed from the starting lineup after three games and has reached double figures in scoring twice over nine appearances. She is averaging 7.1 points and 3.8 rebounds, while shooting a career-low 34.5 percent from the field.

Entering the 2025 season, Bonner expressed enthusiasm about her budding chemistry with Caitlin Clark.

"I think we just feed well off each other. I'm just here to hopefully give my leadership advice," Bonner said. "I don't think I need to push her to be any type of player that she isn't already, and I'm just happy to be here and I hope I can give her some knowledge to bring her game to a different level."

