Caitlin Clark's Boyfriend Is Expected To Get A Big New Coaching Job –How Far Would He Have To Move?

While Caitlin Clark has led a franchise turnaround for the Indiana Fever as a rookie, her boyfriend, Connor McCaffrey, is looking to keep up.

Connor McCaffrey started dating Clark in April 2023 when the two were still students at the University of Iowa. Then, one month later, he began his career as an assistant coach for the Indiana Pacers, not even a month after graduation. McCaffrey landed that job over a year before Clark even knew she was going to be playing for the Indiana Fever.

The Fever finished with a bad enough record last season to earn the top pick in the WNBA Draft lottery this year, when it won the rights to draft Clark. So, the two have managed to stay in the same home city early on in their pro careers.

Now, just one year after starting that job, McCaffrey is expected to get his next coaching gig.

McCaffrey is reportedly set to replace Greg Oden as a coach on staff at Butler University in Indianapolis, according to The Indianapolis Star . McCaffrey's new work headquarters would be just seven miles from the Fever's arena, Gainbridge Field House.

If McCaffrey does take over as a Butler coach, he will get to carry on a family legacy. He would get the chance to coach his brother, Jack, an incoming freshman at Butler in the class of 2025.

Connor played for his father, Fran McCaffery, who has been the coach at Iowa since 2010.

The couple met at Iowa when they were both students and basketball players.

Across six collegiate seasons, McCaffery played in 166 games, which ranks second in Iowa history. He dealt with injuries throughout the majority of his college career, but a redshirt year and COVID-19 campaign allotted him six seasons. He reached the NCAA tournament in each of his full seasons apart from his COVID season. He averaged 4.5 points and 3.0 rebounds, and played in 111 wins, tying Jordan Bohannon for most in program history. His career assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.59 (527 assists to 147 turnovers) is the second best in NCAA history.

And on top of it, he would still be in the same city as Clark, as she prepares to lead the Fever on the team's first playoff run in eight years.

The couple celebrated their first anniversary on April 24, 2024, as seen in an Instagram post by Connor on that day.

"One year [with] the best doing life [with] [you] has been easy, and you never cease to amaze me.. can’t wait to watch [uou] live out ur dreams in person, love you," he wrote in the caption.

On Aug. 10, during the WNBA Olympics break, the couple made a trip to New York City to watch a Yankees game. However, only Clark was seen being given a tour of the Yankees clubhouse, and only Clark took photos with star players Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Juan Soto.

This article was contributed by Jackson Thompson of Fox News Digital.






