Caitlin Clark Breaks Another WNBA Record, Gets Technical Foul Against Las Vegas Aces

There she goes again. Caitlin Clark set a new WNBA single-season record on Friday night against A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces, although in a losing effort.

It was a chaotic first half for Clark, who was charged with a technical foul halfway through the first quarter, showing some frustration with the base of the hoop.

Held scoreless through the first quarter, Clark still contributed with her usual magnificent court vision and passing. A quick pass to the top of the key to find Damaris Dantas for an open three moved her to within one of setting the new record.

It didn't take long for Clark to officially make WNBA history. A few minutes of game action later, Clark used a nice bounce pass to find Kelsey Mitchell who put home a jumper from eight feet to break the record.

Caitlin Clark Has Monster Third Quarter After Breaking Record

After an unexpected scoreless first half, Clark rebounded for a more typical third quarter. 14 points, three rebounds and an assist helped pull the Fever back to within three points of the Aces, 60-57. The most impressive shot came halfway through the quarter, when Clark drained an incredible three from well, well beyond the arc.

A few minutes later, she demolished A'ja Wilson on a fast break to put down an easy layup.

Her heroic efforts weren't enough to stop the Fever from losing their second consecutive game to the Aces. Clark hit a layup to pull the Fever to within two points with a minute and 50 seconds to play. But Indiana couldn't make a run in the last minute and Aliyah Boston missed a three-pointer to tie with 13 seconds left.

The Aces made their free throws and held on for a 78-74 win despite a 10th assist from Clark. She finished with 18 points, those 10 assists and eight rebounds, though the Fever dropped to 19-19 with two games remaining.

Clark and the Fever take on the Dallas Wings in Indianapolis on Sunday, before finishing the regular season in D.C. against the Mystics on September 19.