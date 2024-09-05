Caitlin Clark Sets Social Media On Fire With Epic Performance

Caitlin Clark set the internet on fire Wednesday night.

Clark and the Fever improved to 18-16 after beating the Los Angeles Sparks 93-86, and the star WNBA rookie absolutely poured it on. She notched her second triple-double of the year after scoring 24 points, dishing out 10 assists and grabbing 10 rebounds.

It's a Caitlin Clark world and the rest of us are living in it. The Fever have gone 17-8 since an abysmal 1-8 start, and Clark is the main reason why.

Social media showers Caitlin Clark with praise.

People were quick to show her love on social media after the game as it's now become impossible to deny her greatness.

Check out some of the reactions to her epic performance below

Clark has faced plenty of doubters and critics, especially early in the WNBA season. Diana Taurasi famously claimed "reality is coming" for Clark in the WNBA.

Reality sure did come, and the reality is that the former Iowa star is one of the best players in the league as a rookie.

She's averaging 18.9 points per game, 8.4 assists per game and 5.8 rebounds per game for the 18-16 Indiana Fever. Absolutely unstoppable.

The playoffs are right around the corner and all eyes will be on Clark and the Fever to see how they perform.