ESPN Crushed For Disrespecting Caitlin Clark, Hilarious Reactions Roll In

ESPN is getting annihilated for disrespecting Caitlin Clark.

The Indiana Fever superstar was a dominant force in college at Iowa. She changed women's college basketball in ways nobody could have imagined when she first stepped foot on campus.

Clark brought historic ratings with her as she became an all-American and the best player in the country. She left the Hawkeyes as the all-time scoring leader in major college basketball history.

Yet, that's apparently not good enough for ESPN.

ESPN crushed over Caitlin Clark snub.

ESPN released a video on YouTube titled, "Is Caitlin Clark The Greatest Of All Time In College Basketball?"

Now, you'd think, given the title of the video, she'd be in contention for the top spot (the correct answer is yes), but that's not what happened.

The 10-minute video ends with her being iced out of the top five.

This is what we call engagement farming. ESPN used Clark's name and image to drive views, despite not even actually including her in the list.

The internet wasn't impressed.

Don't think for one second ESPN doesn't know what it's doing. It absolutely does. The network is using Clark's name to drive attention, despite then disrespecting her.

The fact of the matter is many people only watched women's college basketball and then the WNBA because of Caitlin Clark.

She's literally responsible for the three most-watched games in women's college basketball history. The dynamic guard might have never won a title, but CC literally changed the game.

ESPN knows that. Everyone knows it.

