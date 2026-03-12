Caitlin Clark Returns In Style, Drops Double-Double In Team USA Debut

After missing months with injuries, Caitlin Clark looked fully healthy as Team USA cruised past Senegal in a FIBA World Cup qualifier.

It's been a long time since we've gotten to watch Caitlin Clark play healthy basketball.

And man, did we miss it.

Clark made her senior national team debut against Senegal for the United States women's national basketball team on Wednesday night in San Juan. And it took her roughly three minutes to remind everyone why she's one of the most electric players in the sport.

After checking in midway through the first quarter, Clark immediately started dealing. On her first offensive possession in a USA jersey, she ran a pick-and-roll with Monique Billings and delivered a perfect pocket pass for a layup. Within minutes, the assists were piling up.

By the time the night was over, Clark had posted a ridiculous stat line: 17 points and 12 assists in just 20 minutes of action while knocking down four 3-pointers.

She personally accounted for 38 points — nearly as many as Senegal scored as a team — in Team USA's 110-46 win.

Not bad for your first competitive game in eight months.

Caitlin Clark Is Back

Clark hadn't played since July 15 after a groin injury ended her sophomore WNBA season early. She was limited to just 13 games and even missed All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis as well as the Indiana Fever's playoff run.

But based on Wednesday night, she looks pretty close to being back to her old self.

"I feel like I've put myself in the best possible shape I could be in at this point," Clark said earlier this week about her recovery. "The first game is the hardest, but once you get in kind of a flow of things, you figure things out."

It didn't take long for her to find that flow.

Clark set up teammates across the roster — including Billings, Rhyne Howard, Kelsey Plum, Kiki Iriafen, Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese and Kahleah Copper — while also showing that her deep shooting range hasn't gone anywhere during her time away.

U.S. head coach Kara Lawson praised Clark's ability to impact the game in multiple ways.

"With Caitlin, she brings this dynamic play to the offensive end. I mean that goes without saying," Lawson said. "As much as she is dynamic as a scorer, she’s one of the most dynamic playmakers in the world as well."

Clark said she was relieved just to be back on the floor.

"More than anything, it makes me happy that I'm super sweaty right now, and I got to play basketball," she said.

The Americans didn't exactly face elite competition. Senegal was completely overmatched. But that's not really the point. The bigger takeaway was that Clark looked healthy, confident and completely in control.

That's a very good sign for Team USA.

And an even better one for the Indiana Fever heading into the 2026 WNBA season. Assuming, you know, there is one.