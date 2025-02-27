Caitlin Clark Is Still Quite The Draw In Iowa As Fever Exhibition Game Tickets Sell Out In Under An Hour

Caitlin Clark is headed back to school a la Rodney Dangerfield, and she's bringing her Indiana Fever teammates with her, which, as you may have guessed, is making people very, very excited.

In fact, here's a quick look at Hawkeyes fans as soon as tickets to watch the Fever take on the Brazilian women's national team went on sale at Carver-Hawkeye Arena:

This exhibition game was announced last month and will take place on May 4, ahead of the upcoming 2025 WNBA season.

So, with just over two months to go before Clark is back on the Iowa hardwood, albeit in a different jersey, it was time to start selling some tickets, and boy, they sure sold in a hurry.

According to Sports Illustrated, the tickets — all 15,000 of them — sold out in under an hour.

42 minutes, to be exact, but who's counting?

As is often the case in situations like this, the tickets are going for huge prices on the secondary market.

It's crazy how big of a draw Caitlin Clark is.

Sure, you could make the case that this is an Iowa phenomenon for obvious reasons, but I think you could have the Clark-led Fever roll into any arena in the country and sell 15,000 tickets pretty easily.

Just a couple of weeks ago, I was wandering through one of my local Targets and I saw a rack that was empty except for two Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark jersey t-shirts in very small sizes that pretty much nobody ever buys anyway.

Now, I live in the Orlando area, which is not a WNBA town (although it used to be; the Orlando Miracle moved to Connecticut to become the Sun more than two decades ago), and the closest WNBA town is Atlanta.

Still, Caitlin Clark's merch was flying out of that store.

Clark is the real deal, and it's not all that often you have an athlete that is a draw like that on their own.