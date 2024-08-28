Caitlin Clark Sticks Tongue Out After Getting Trucked By Connecticut's Alyssa Thomas

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas trucked Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark in the third quarter, part of a heated second half of WNBA basketball. Clark was carving up Connecticut, ripping a five-point sequence to keep Indiana ahead in the period before Thomas intervened.

After a three by Clark and a tough layup, Thomas caught Clark with a hard pick, sending Clark to the ground with a vengeance. Thomas was called for an offensive foul after the hard fall by Clark.

This time, Clark took the hard hit by Thomas and dished some tough love back. She winked at the crowd and stuck her tongue out as she jogged back on offense with her Fever teammates, letting Thomas know she was on her radar.

The Indiana Fever rookie was running hot leading up to Thomas' heat check. Clark had 17 points after three quarters and finished with 19.

Earlier in the game, Clark smashed another WNBA rookie record after hitting her 86th three-pointer of the year, breaking the single-season record mark for a rookie.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse welcomed several stars to Wednesday’s historic game. Clark’s former Iowa coach Lisa Bluder and TV icon David Letterman were spotted in the crowd and Team USA gymnast Simone Biles. Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was also in the building.

Indiana snapped an 11-game losing streak to Connecticut with an 84-80 win.

On Friday, Clark and the Fever take on Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

