Caitlin Clark's Alleged Stalker Shouts 'Guilty As Charged' In Insane First Court Appearance

The Texas man accused of stalking Caitlin Clark made quite the declaration Tuesday during his first court appearance.

The 55-year-old Michael Thomas Lewis entered the courtroom Tuesday, and shortly after taking a seat, leaned back in his chair and dramatically said "guilty as charged" unprompted. He then went on to say "throw me the booky" and "I'm free, I guess you got the wrong guy."

Lewis was taken into custody over the weekend after the Marion County Prosecutor's office alleged he sent Clark "numerous threats and sexually explicit messages" via his social media accounts. He is accused of sending "numerous sexually explicit messages over X" between Dec. 16, 2024, and Jan. 2, 2025.

Local law enforcement located Lewis through an IP address linking him to a hotel and the downtown branch of the Indianapolis Public Library.

Lewis has been charged with one count of stalking and accused of "conduct involving repeated or continuing harassment of Caitlin Clark that would cause a reasonable person to feel terrorized," per a complaint filed by prosecutors.

As charges were read in court Tuesday, he was described as "terrorized, frightened, or threatened" the Indiana Fever superstar while causing "a reasonable fear of sexual battery."

A not-guilty plea was entered, and the judge ordered Lewis to be held in lieu of a $50,000 bond. If he is to pay the funds, he'll be required to remain in the state of Indiana and wear a GPS monitor.

Lewis bizarrely made it clear that he wouldn't be seeking to post bail.

"I don’t want bond, bail, whatever," he said. "I’m here, I’m staying."

As he remains in custody, Lewis signed court orders requiring him to stay away from the Indiana Fever’s home and to no longer have any contact with Clark. He also must stay clear of Butler University's Hinkle Fieldhouse, which is where Clark’s boyfriend, Connor McCaffery is an assistant coach.