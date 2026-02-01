Caitlin Clark Roasts Herself For Being Shortest Member Of NBA Broadcast

Clark was reminded of how short she is on an NBA broadcast.

PublishedUpdated

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark sure knows how to tastefully poke fun at herself.

The face of the WNBA served as a special contributor on an NBC broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers game against the New York Knicks. Flanked on either side were NBA legends Carmelo Anthony and Reggie Miller, with Maria Taylor hosting.

While Clark did a great job providing commentary for the game, she did notice very quickly that she was far and away the shortest person at the table. Clark is 5’2", while Anthony, Miller, and Taylor are 6’7", 6’7", and 6’2", respectively.

Yeah, that’s a little bit of a difference. (Side note, that’s some high praise from Miller).

Don’t worry though, if Clark gets a second appearance with the crew, she’s got a plan to avoid looking absurdly shorter than everyone else.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 01: Caitlin Clark talks on stage as she joins NBC’s Sunday Night Basketball prior to the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on February 01, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

"I’m going to wear stilts next time," she posted on X.

Not a bad idea when you’re a foot shorter than everyone else.

Despite Clark’s self-roast, many fans were quick to encourage her for nailing her broadcasting debut.

"You look great.  Wonderful to see you with professionals who appreciate your worth," one user wrote.

You did amazing and looked incredible!! another chimed in.

"​​We love you CC (and Reggie is right)," another mentioned.

If Clark’s broadcasting career takes off, she’ll probably crush it (as she does with most things). 

Tags
Written by
John Simmons graduated from Liberty University hoping to become a sports journalist. He’s lived his dream while working for the Media Research Center and can’t wait to do more in this field with Outkick. He could bore you to death with his knowledge of professional ultimate frisbee, and his one life goal is to find Middle Earth and start a homestead in the Shire. He’s still working on how to make that happen.