Caitlin Clark Roasts Herself For Being Shortest Member Of NBA Broadcast

Clark was reminded of how short she is on an NBA broadcast.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark sure knows how to tastefully poke fun at herself.

The face of the WNBA served as a special contributor on an NBC broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers game against the New York Knicks. Flanked on either side were NBA legends Carmelo Anthony and Reggie Miller, with Maria Taylor hosting.

While Clark did a great job providing commentary for the game, she did notice very quickly that she was far and away the shortest person at the table. Clark is 5’2", while Anthony, Miller, and Taylor are 6’7", 6’7", and 6’2", respectively.

Yeah, that’s a little bit of a difference. (Side note, that’s some high praise from Miller).

Don’t worry though, if Clark gets a second appearance with the crew, she’s got a plan to avoid looking absurdly shorter than everyone else.

"I’m going to wear stilts next time," she posted on X.

Not a bad idea when you’re a foot shorter than everyone else.

Despite Clark’s self-roast, many fans were quick to encourage her for nailing her broadcasting debut.

"You look great. Wonderful to see you with professionals who appreciate your worth," one user wrote .

You did amazing and looked incredible!! another chimed in .

"​​We love you CC (and Reggie is right)," another mentioned .

If Clark’s broadcasting career takes off, she’ll probably crush it (as she does with most things).