Caitlin Clark Reportedly Says Thanks, But No Thanks To New Offseason Women's League

It sounds like Caitlin Clark plans to enjoy her offseason.

The reigning rookie of the year's monumental first season in the WNBA is in the books, but as soon as that was the case, attention turned to whether or not she would take part in a new, upstart 3-on-3 league designed to give WNBA players a place to do their offseason thing on American soil, known as Unrivaled.

WNBA players traveling overseas to supplement their income got a lot of attention when Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner's trip to play in Russia didn't exactly go according to plan.

So, Unrivaled set out to be a place for WNBA-ers to make some money over the offseason without having to travel abroad, which is a great idea.

For this new league, Clark would obviously be its white whale because she's not only one of the most talked about athletes in the WNBA, but in all of sports.

When Unrivaled unveiled its roster of players, Clark wasn't one of them, though there are two wild card spots left unfilled that will bring the league up to 36 players.

However, ESPN reports that a source with "knowledge of the situation" says that Clark will not be joining the league.

And honestly… why would she?

She doesn't need the money and hasn't stopped playing since the summer before her senior year at Iowa because of the way the NCAA season kind of rolls right into the WNBA.

I'm sure there will be some who try to argue that it's "her duty" as a high-profile female athlete to get involved, but that's just stupid. If either A) she doesn't think it makes sense to participate, or B) she simply doesn't want to participate, then she shouldn't.

If she skips out on Unrivaled then she can enjoy the offseason and train on her own and on her own schedule. That doesn't sound too shabby at all.

Unrivaled gets underway on January 17 featuring six teams, and all of the league's games will be played in Miami.