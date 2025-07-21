Caitlin Clark Reminds Us That Everything on Social Media Is Fake

The Indiana Fever star sat down with Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe to talk fame, pressure and tuning out the noise.

There aren’t many people more famous in sports right now than Caitlin Clark. This past weekend alone, she was on Good Morning America, ESPN and the side of the JW Marriott. The Indiana Fever star has also been at the center of every social media debate, from WNBA officiating to race to whether or not a hard screen constitutes a hate crime.

And somehow she still manages to keep her cool.

Clark recently sat down with Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe on their A Touch More podcast and reminded us of something we all need to hear from time to time.

"You have to remember, like, social media is just such a false perception of reality… It's not the real world," Clark said. "But I think when I show up to arenas, those are the moments that really remind me of how many people are really there supporting you and loving you, like the little boys and the little girls. Those aren't the people that are on social media caring about every decision you make or every comment you make."

Clark knows she's the subject of endless online debate — that she's always under a microscope. But she doesn't let it get to her.

"I feel like I just try to show up every single day and be myself and approach it that way and just be authentically me," she said. "Whether that's hard questions or hard moments, whatever it is, you kind of just take it as it goes."

Angel Reese said over the weekend, "If they ain't hating, you ain't popping." And Clark knows that, too. Social media commentary is just part of the deal as a pro athlete.

"I always try to remind myself how lucky I am to be here and be in this position, too," she said. "There would be so many people that would kill to be in my shoes. So, you know, there’s gonna be hard moments, but at the same time, there’s been a lot of really good moments, too."

Now that All-Star Weekend has wrapped, Clark is focused on getting healthy. According to Fever head coach Stephanie White, Clark is progressing with her groin injury but isn’t expected to play when Indiana returns to action Tuesday night against the New York Liberty.