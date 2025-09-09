Caitlin Clark Trolls Lynx Coach With Savage Timeout Gesture

During Tuesday’s season finale between the Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx, Caitlin Clark, the Fever’s star guard, taunted Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve with a fun gesture to call a timeout after a 10-0 run by Indy.

Clark showed off her gift for getting under opponents’ skin, blurring the line between playful and cutthroat.

Despite Clark’s season being cut short by groin and ankle injuries, limiting her to just 13 games, the Fever still triumphed over the Lynx, 83-72, without their phenom guard.

The injury news, announced Thursday alongside the NFL’s season kickoff, slipped under the radar for many.

Yet even sidelined, Clark remains the WNBA’s most headline-grabbing star.

The Fever’s win showcased their resilience, but Clark’s absence for 27 games this season has undeniably sunk WNBA ratings, as predicted by many (including some of us here at OutKick).

Since Clark’s injury, Fever games on NBA TV have averaged just 357,000 viewers, down from over 600,000 when she played

READ: Caitlin Clark-Less Indiana Fever Drew Its Lowest TV Viewership Of The Season

The league’s all-in investment in a yet-to-be-consistently-profitable model took a hit without its biggest draw. Fans still show up, but Clark’s limited presence has left a void.

Before the game, a special moment unfolded at Gainbridge Fieldhouse when USWNT legend Brianna Scurry made a cameo, swapping jerseys with Clark in a pregame nod to her impact. Heading into the WNBA postseason, Indiana is projected to secure the 7th seed among the eight playoff teams.

Caitlin Clark may be sidelined, but her influence looms large. As the Fever charge into the playoffs, the WNBA’s brightest star is poised to reclaim the spotlight with her sideline appearances, rooting for the Fever to go all the way.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela