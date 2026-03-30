Nikola Jokic Shrugs Off Caitlin Clark Calling Him The Best In The World

The WNBA star praised Jokic's dominance and triple-double consistency, but the Nuggets big man had a classic, self-deprecating reply.

Caitlin Clark knows greatness when she sees it. And right now, she thinks Nikola Jokic sits alone at the top of the basketball world.

During an appearance on NBC's Basketball Night in America on Sunday, the Indiana Fever star had exceptionally high praise for the Denver Nuggets big man.

"I mean, there's not many people that average a triple-double," Clark said. "You're lucky enough to get maybe a couple of those in a season. He's done it all year long in back-to-back years. So it's pretty incredible, and honestly, he's probably my favorite player to watch. And I think he's the best player in the world."

That's about as strong of an endorsement as it gets — especially coming from someone who understands exactly how hard it is to control a game the way Jokic does.

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Clark went on to highlight what separates Jokic from just about everyone else: his ability to dictate everything on the floor, whether he's scoring or setting up teammates. And when you're flirting with a triple-double average for multiple seasons, the résumé pretty much speaks for itself.

Of course, Jokic being Jokic, he wasn't about to soak in the praise for too long.

After leading the Nuggets to a 116-93 win over the Golden State Warriors, the three-time MVP was asked about Clark calling him the best player in the world.

"We have the same agent," Jokic replied. "That's why she said that."

Classic Joker.