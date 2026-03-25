Caitlin Clark Moonlights As A Photographer At Lakers-Pacers Because She Hasn’t Conquered Enough Industries Yet

Caitlin Clark added a new title to her resume Wednesday night: guest NBA photographer. The Indiana Fever star was seen on the baseline with a camera in a surprise appearance at the Pacers-Lakers game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.

Photos from the night showed Clark snapping pictures during pregame festivities and then settling in on the baseline with a long camera lens, putting her expert court vision to use, looking for the shot of the night.

For a WNBA star, it also counted as a pretty decent complementary gig. Clark found the rare WNBA side hustle that does not require an overseas contract with Russia and a prayer (Britney Griner?).

Being the face of the Fever was not enough. Now she's at NBA games with a camera, going full Randy Johnson.

Now she can watch LeBron flop on the court, up close.

Give her a baseline seat, a giant lens and a packed NBA arena, and somehow the whole thing still turns into a Caitlin Clark moment.

Still, CC's not leaving basketball for photography anytime soon. But for one night in Indianapolis, she looked more than ready for a second career.

And now she can add NBA photographer to her growing list of accomplishments, which is probably one more box Angel Reese still cannot claim.

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