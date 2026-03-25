Caitlin Clark Moonlights As A Photographer At Lakers-Pacers Because She Hasn’t Conquered Enough Industries Yet

Your move, Angel Reese.

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Caitlin Clark added a new title to her resume Wednesday night: guest NBA photographer. The Indiana Fever star was seen on the baseline with a camera in a surprise appearance at the Pacers-Lakers game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.

Photos from the night showed Clark snapping pictures during pregame festivities and then settling in on the baseline with a long camera lens, putting her expert court vision to use, looking for the shot of the night. 

For a WNBA star, it also counted as a pretty decent complementary gig. Clark found the rare WNBA side hustle that does not require an overseas contract with Russia and a prayer (Britney Griner?).

Caitlin Clark shoots photos during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers on March 25, 2026, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark shoots photos during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers on March 25, 2026, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark shoots photos during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers on March 25, 2026, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

Being the face of the Fever was not enough. Now she's at NBA games with a camera, going full Randy Johnson.

Now she can watch LeBron flop on the court, up close. 

Give her a baseline seat, a giant lens and a packed NBA arena, and somehow the whole thing still turns into a Caitlin Clark moment.

Still, CC's not leaving basketball for photography anytime soon. But for one night in Indianapolis, she looked more than ready for a second career.

And now she can add NBA photographer to her growing list of accomplishments, which is probably one more box Angel Reese still cannot claim.

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