Caitlin Clark Shares Perfect Response To Ridiculous Graphic About LeBron James' Sacrifice

As always in the days following the All-Star Game, it has been an excruciatingly slow news cycle in the NBA, but Tuesday marked a new low in the world of slow news days and s-it-posting. Thankfully, Caitlin Clark played along with the ridiculous antics and made the situation at least slightly bearable.

During the newest episode of the ‘Mind The Game’ podcast, LeBron James told co-host Steve Nash that he felt the need to make some changes off the court while recovering from sciatica at the start of the season.

"I gotta sacrifice something, and I actually did two things that I love, and that is drinking wine and my chocolate chip cookies for dessert. I completely took it out," James told Nash.

Bleacher Report, and plenty of other outlets, went as far as to make a full-on graphic about James giving up chocolate chip cookies. It's insane, but that's the social media game: be ridiculous, get clicks, grow, earn money.

ESPN jumped on the ‘story’ about LeBron's sacrifices as well. The four-letter network posted a graphic and a clip of him explaining the decision to its Instagram page, which had Clark running to the comments section to share her reaction.

"I'd rather retire than do this. This is why he's him," Clark wrote.

It's just a simple comment from Clark under a meaningless post, but it's also just yet another example on a countless list that shows that she's just a normal, authentic person, which always plays in any line of work or sports.

Clark played in just 13 games during the 2025 WNBA campaign due to injuries. Her Indiana Fever team was still able to make a run to the WNBA Semifinals a year ago, but a healthy Clark is certainly hoping to get the Fever over that hump and into the Finals this time around.