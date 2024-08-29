Caitlin Clark Laughs At Teammate's 'Balls' Comment In Postgame Presser

Caitlin Clark is a bonafide basketball star and man, oh man does she love herself a good double entendre.

Clark and teammates Lexie Hull and Kelsey Mitchell were handling post-game presser duties after the Indiana Fever's 84-80 win over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

During the press conference, Hull fielded a question about the game and she was giving a pretty standard answer about trying to do everything she could to help the team win in such a tight game, but it came out sounding like a line from the classic 1976 Bon Scott-era AC/DC song "Big Balls."

"So [I was] trying to be as active as I could and get my hands on as many balls as I could," Hull said.

Clark couldn't contain herself and busted up laughing at the unintentional double entendre from her Mexico buddy, while Mitchell cracked up too.

I don't care what point in your life you're at or how sophisticated you think you are, few things get people laughing like an unintentional balls double entendre.

There are urban legends about this. There's the famous one that's been attributed to Dizzy Dean where the camera panned to a couple kissing behind home plate and he allegedly said to his broadcast partner Pee Wee Reese, "Look at that, Pee Wee, he kisses her on the strikes, and she kisses him on the balls."

There's a good chance that never happened, but I distinctly remember my grandpa telling me about it like it was a holy piece of baseball lore.

There are similar stories about golfers (usually Arnold Palmer) whose wives allegedly said that she kissed their balls for good luck.

Hilarious.

Now, we've got Lexie Hull dropping a real deal balls double entendre and it's on camera for the sake of verification and enjoyment of all around the globe.