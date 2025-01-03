Caitlin Clark Laments How Transfer Portal Affects NCAA: 'It's Getting Egregious'

Fans and college football coaches aren’t the only ones that have grown tired of how the transfer portal is affecting NCAA athletics. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is lamenting the changes as well.

Clark appeared on Thursday’s episode of "New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce" and the topic of the transfer portal came up. While she was in college, Clark never made use of the transfer portal, instead choosing to remain an Iowa Hawkeye for her entire collegiate career. Unfortunately, she represents a dying breed of athlete, since it is almost expected that college athletes will transfer at least once during their college careers.

Some have argued that this is good, because it allows athletes to get better opportunities. Others (like myself) see it as a detriment to the sport, because it basically makes building rosters about paying free agents and removing the amateur status of college athletes.

Before you call me old-fashioned, know that at the same time you will have to call Clark old-fashioned as well, since she feels the same way.

"The transfer portal is crazy—especially in football. That's where I think it's gotten the craziest," Clark said. "It's kind of sad. You lost a little bit of that amateurism of college sports... but also, it's the world we're living in. Now we got people on their fourth school in their seventh year. It's getting egregious."

Jason Kelce also suggested that in football, there should be a rule that you can’t transfer before the start of the CFP, and that there should be some kind of contract between players and the school they're currently playing for.

Both Clark and Kelce are right. The environment the transfer portal has created comes with lots of issues, and they somehow need to be resolved.