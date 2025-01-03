Outgoing Boise State OC Dirk Koetter Gives A Dire Warning To Fans Regarding NIL Situation In College Football

If you aren’t spending millions of dollars in college football right now, you're going to fall behind when it comes to retaining players on your roster. These aren’t opinions, this is just the truth when it comes to the sport right now, and outgoing Boise State OC Dirk Koetter made that clear to fans on Thursday night in a post on social media to Bronco fans.

Following the loss to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl, there was speculation whether Koetter would return to Boise State for another season. But, he made it clear that he was once again stepping away from Boise State in an ‘open letter’ to fans that was posted on Facebook.

After saying his goodbyes and praising the fan base for their support of Boise State, referencing the over 30,000-plus fans that made the trip to cheer on the Broncos in Arizona this week, the coach made it a point to discuss the current NIL landscape in college football, while giving a sober reality check to fans of the team.

"Awesome facilities for sure, but we are behind right now in the NIL game," Kotter wrote. "Our best players are getting offered between 2 and 10 times what we can offer. We are losing recruits in the portal to schools that are just flat outbidding us. I know it's not all about the money and Coach D (Spencer Danielson) and the staff will undoubtedly continue to find the "right kind of guys" but money is an issue.

"I know ticket and travel costs continue to rise, but I hope you will join me in contributing to "The Horseshoe Collective" so that Coach D can keep our best players in Boise and continue to find the next Ashton Jeanty or Ahmed Hassanein. I'm mailing my check tomorrow and every little bit helps. Thanks again for a fun final season. Go Broncos!"

After he posted his message to Boise State fans, head coach Spencer Danielson followed it up by saying that they need everyone's help when it comes to fundraising.

"Thanks Coach Koetter. Every dollar counts to keep our players here at BSU," Danielson said on social media. "We need everyone’s help. We will continue to focus on developing our players on and off the field."

The outgoing offensive coordinator is obviously speaking from his heart when he discusses the current situation at Boise State when it comes to retaining players. Right now, you are seeing teams put together a roster that cost upwards of $20 million, with Ohio State being a perfect example.

But Boise State is obviously not on the same playing field as teams like Ohio State, Oregon, Ole Miss, Texas and plenty of others. The Broncos are working at a drastically different tier compared to other schools that have massive NIL pockets, with boosters willing to spend enormous amounts of money to contend for a title every season.

Teams Like Boise State Have To Attack The Transfer Portal Differently With NIL

Sometimes it works out, and sometimes, no matter how expensive your roster is, you might be looking at the college football playoff from the outside. But it's a risk that schools are willing to take in order to fight for a national championship every season.

For a team like Boise State, they have to put the pieces together in different ways, not being able to spend the type of money blue-blood teams are raising to contend. As we all witnessed this past season, the Broncos had lightning in a bottle with Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty, along with players like Ahmed Hassanein and Madux Madsen.

What head coach Spencer Danielson was able to do this past season with Boise State will obviously be hard to duplicate next season, and maybe when revenue-sharing in college athletics begins next summer, barring the courts pushing it down the road, the Broncos can afford to keep up with the middle-tier of teams in college football.

But right now, this is the way of the world, as outgoing OC Dirk Koetter explained in his message to Boise State fans. They have a fantastic program in Boise, with a coaching staff that has succeeded in developing the talent on their roster.

While they will continue to recruit and develop that talent, there will be programs that entice their players to leave for a bigger payday, and there's nothing the staff at Boise State can do about it right now. Trust me, it's not an indictment on the Broncos football program, it's another example of where we are as a sport.

I'll say this: At least Dirk Koetter was honest with fans of Boise State on his way out of coaching. It's not an easy pill for Broncos nation to swallow, but it's the truth.

On the bright side, with a coach like Spencer Danielson, there will certainly be more exciting times in the future for that fan base after an incredible 2024 season.