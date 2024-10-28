Indiana Fever Go Viral With Interesting Caitlin Clark Tweet. Are People Overreacting?

People took a lot of interest in a tweet the Indiana Fever sent Sunday afternoon.

The Fever shocked fans after announcing Sunday morning that Christie Sides had been fired and was no longer the team's head coach.

Sides is gone after just one season with WNBA phenom Caitlin Clark. The decision sent shockwaves through the WNBA world.

Indiana Fever go viral with Caitlin Clark tweet after firing Christie Sides.

Why was Sides fired after the team showed incredible improvement with Clark and made the postseason for the first time in years? We don't have an answer, but the team went viral hours later with a tweet featuring the team's star player and former teammate Kate Martin getting some rings from Iowa.

You can check out the viral tweet below.

While the tweet is very vanilla, and most people probably don't think twice about it, some seemed to hint there were hidden motives.

Was there an underlying reason to hype up Clark after firing sides? People on X were reading into it. Check out some of the responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I think people might be reading into this just a little too much. People seem to think it's a sign Clark's former coach Lisa Bluder will be hired or that the team is trading for Kate Martin.

Is the speculation justified? I wouldn't say it is based off a tweet. It's simply a tweet hyping up the face of the franchise getting some rings from her final year at Iowa.

Nothing more. Nothing less. There's no reason to look into it past that, in my very humble opinion. Yet, people are running wild with it after Christie Sides lost her job.

People on X might be letting their imagination run just a bit too wild!

What do you think of the tweet? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.