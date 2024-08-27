Caitlin Clark Sets Another WNBA Record, Proves To Be Unstoppable

Caitlin Clark continues to draw absolutely incredible crowds wherever she goes.

The Indiana Fever beat the Atlanta Dream 84-79 Monday night, and the Rookie of the Year favorite poured on 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Her performance on the court wasn't the only impressive part of the night. She also drew a record crowd.

Caitlin Clark sets attendance record for the Atlanta Fever.

A total of 17,608 people attended the game in Atlanta at State Farm Arena, according to Front Office Sports. That's a franchise record.

The team usually plays at Gateway Center Arena, which only has a capacity of 3,500. With the Indiana Fever and Clark in town, the game was played where the Atlanta Hawks play for the increased capacity.

It was clearly a smart idea because it set a franchise attendance record.

The numbers simply do not lie. The WNBA is more relevant than it's ever been before in league history, and there's one reason why:

Caitlin Clark.

People simply can't get enough of the former Iowa star, and for good reason. She's a freak of nature basketball player who plays the game in a fashion fans haven't seen before.

She's in range the moment she crosses half court. That kind of electric play has resulted in butts being put in seats. Data from earlier in the season showed games with Clark had an attendance rate 105% higher than games she wasn't playing in.

Her haters and critics might not want to admit it, but Clark's impact on the WNBA is unprecedented.

The Fever now sit at just two games under .500 with 10 games left. It's going to be fun to see what Clarke can do. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.