Caitlin Clark Fortunate To Avoid Serious Injury After Turning Ankle

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark scared WNBA fans after going down in the first quarter against the Atlanta Dream on Monday.

Clark tried to walk off the injury — rolling her ankle after a minor run-in with Atlanta's Nia Coffey — but the Fever rook went back to the bench and removed her left shoe. She remained on the bench for the remainder of the quarter.

Clark jumped back into the game at the start of the second quarter, scoring a quick basket to put Indiana up, 24-19.

She exited the game after playing seven minutes, recording three points with two rebounds and one assist. She wowed the crowds at State Farm Arena with a risky behind-the-back pass to Aliyah Boston in the paint.

